Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $81.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 171.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 64,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Olin by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 34.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

