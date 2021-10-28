Royal Bank of Canada Buys 32,063 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $242,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $297.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

