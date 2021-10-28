Royal Bank of Canada Buys 38,970 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $350,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $388.15 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

