Royal Bank of Canada Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 6,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,832 ($76.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,666.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.76.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.