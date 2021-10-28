Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

