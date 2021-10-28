Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 207,594 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,594 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $332,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after buying an additional 112,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

