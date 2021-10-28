Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,363 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 8.77% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $318,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

