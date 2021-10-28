Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $73,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.