Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.