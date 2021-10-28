Rune (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $261,011.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $261,011.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $476.32 or 0.00780103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

