RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.73

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.73 ($37.33) and traded as high as €33.27 ($39.14). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €32.59 ($38.34), with a volume of 1,629,033 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.73.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

