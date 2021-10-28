Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.