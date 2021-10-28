Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $79.24 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.