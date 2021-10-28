Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,750. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

