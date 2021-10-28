Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.4%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69. 217,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 330,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,438,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.