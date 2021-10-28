Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.4%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 217,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 330,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

