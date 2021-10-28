Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

