Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.17 ($149.61).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.77.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

