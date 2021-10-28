Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.58

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 1702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.