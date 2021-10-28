Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.41. Saia posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $37.97 on Thursday, hitting $311.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.79. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

