SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $106.02. 9,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,774. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.