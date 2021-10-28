Sakura Bloom Reaches Market Capitalization of $516,767.78 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 71.9% lower against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $516,767.78 and $127,087.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00631717 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars.

