salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com stock opened at $295.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

