Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.10 ($120.12).

Sanofi stock opened at €85.77 ($100.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

