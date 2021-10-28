Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.10 ($120.12).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €85.77 ($100.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €85.14 and a 200 day moving average of €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.