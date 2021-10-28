Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,765,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SANP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Santo Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
Santo Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.