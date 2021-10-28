Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,765,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SANP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Santo Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

