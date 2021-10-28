Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.