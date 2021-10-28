Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of Schindler stock opened at $271.64 on Thursday. Schindler has a one year low of $240.54 and a one year high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.56.
