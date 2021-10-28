Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $271.64 on Thursday. Schindler has a one year low of $240.54 and a one year high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.56.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

