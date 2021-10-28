Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 75,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

