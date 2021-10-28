Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after buying an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

