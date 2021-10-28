Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 173,900 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 173,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.69%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

