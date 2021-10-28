Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 231,054 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 231,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

