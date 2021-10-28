Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162,472 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

SPR stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.