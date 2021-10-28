Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $12.54 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

