Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,696,719 shares of company stock valued at $272,752,099.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

SNCY stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.