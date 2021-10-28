Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

