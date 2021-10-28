Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.75

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 3760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $169,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

