Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.75

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 3760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.
The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $169,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
