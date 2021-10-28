Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$47.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

