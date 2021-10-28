Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

