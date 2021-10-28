Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $92.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STX. Benchmark reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.