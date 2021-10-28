SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $529.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

