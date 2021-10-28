Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00015048 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $73.04 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00301667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

