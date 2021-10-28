SelectQuote (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT opened at $12.85 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.