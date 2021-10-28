Selfkey Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $25.36 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00211448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00099004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

