Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

ST opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

