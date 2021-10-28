Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $111.14

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.14 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 108.45 ($1.42). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 2,550,450 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Sandra Platts bought 372 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £416.64 ($544.34).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

