Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.14-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

