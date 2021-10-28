SG Americas Securities LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 941,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.