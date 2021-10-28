SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,239 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

