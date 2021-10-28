SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 87.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 504.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $192.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

