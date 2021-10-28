SG3 Management LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3,345.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 34.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 84.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $5.89 on Thursday, hitting $325.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,702. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

